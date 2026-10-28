Arda Guler Unlocks Real Madrid Midfield as Tactical Shift Pays Off in El Clásico

Arda Güler proved to be the key creative engine behind Real Madrid’s fluid display in their 2–1 El Clásico victory over FC Barcelona, prompting manager José Mourinho to rethink his midfield selection policy.

According to reports from Defensa Central, Mourinho has concluded that relying on a purely physical central trio of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde suffocates Real Madrid’s ball progression.

Instead, deploying Güler alongside Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni gave Madrid the tactical sophistication needed to unravel Barcelona’s high-pressing system.

Starting on the right flank before constantly drifting into central areas, Güler provided the technical link-up play Madrid had lacked in earlier weeks.

His vision and press-resistance allowed Madrid to control the tempo, maintain possession in tight spaces, and isolate Barcelona’s backline.

Mourinho praised the balance provided by introducing genuine playmakers into the starting eleven, acknowledging that Güler’s mobility liberated the rest of the attacking line.

While the manager noted he will tailor his lineup based on specific match demands, Güler’s decisive performance in Madrid’s biggest domestic fixture confirms his emergence as an indispensable creative architect at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Turkish international already has three goals and five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Guler has started the last three league games for the Spanish giants who face Racing Santander away on Sunday 1 November next.