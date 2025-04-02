Arda Guler Vows Real Madrid Success Despite Limited Playtime

Turkish international Arda Guler has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid, dispelling rumors of an imminent departure despite a season marked by limited game time.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants from Fenerbahce in 2023, insists he is determined to carve out a successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guler’s first season in Madrid was hampered by a significant injury, restricting him to just 13 appearances across all competitions.

While his involvement has increased this term, he has yet to secure a consistent starting role, featuring in only 10 of 30 matches, contributing three goals and five assists.

Recent speculation suggested a potential rift with manager Carlo Ancelotti and a possible summer exit. However, Ancelotti refuted these claims, and Guler has now addressed the situation directly.

“Real Madrid laid out a plan for me, and I maintain my faith in it,” Guler told Marca. “I am confident of achieving success in Madrid; I have even purchased a residence here. I am dedicated to hard work and always prepared to play.”

He further emphasized his connection with the fans, stating, “I deeply appreciate the Real Madrid supporters, and their support is invaluable to me. I am very grateful. I came to Real Madrid to play and to become a key component of this team, and I will continue to fight until I accomplish that.”

In contrast to his club situation, Guler has established himself as a pivotal player for the Turkish national team, delivering impressive performances.

He played a key role in Turkey’s Euro 2024 campaign, where they reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by the Netherlands.

He also scored in Turkey’s recent 3-0 victory over Hungary in the Nations League.

A notable exchange occurred between Guler and Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai. Following the match, Guler made a shushing gesture, to which Szoboszlai responded on social media with a “1088” comment, referencing Guler’s total minutes played this season.

Despite facing limited opportunities at Real Madrid, Guler has showcased his attacking prowess and work ethic. However, he faces stiff competition for a starting position, competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Jude Bellingham.