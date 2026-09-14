Arda Güler’s 23-Minute Masterclass Leaves Real Madrid Asking the Obvious Question

Whenever Arda Güler steps onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu, the narrative shifts.

It took just 23 minutes on Saturday evening for the 21-year-old Turkish international to transform a sluggish, tense performance against Rayo Vallecano into a comfortable 4–1 victory—leaving Real Madrid supporters and Spanish pundits asking the exact same question: Why is Arda Güler not starting every week? as reported in an article in AS.

Entering in the 72nd minute with Los Blancos holding onto a fragile 2–1 lead, Güler produced a display of pure creative control. In less than half an hour, the former Fenerbahçe starlet created five scoring chances—more than any other player on the pitch across the entire 90 minutes—while adding two successful dribbles and supplying the delicate, pinpoint assist for Kylian Mbappé’s late stoppage-time goal.

The Creative Bridge Mourinho Needs

Güler’s impact was not merely statistical; it was structural. Before his introduction, Jose Mourinho’s side had struggled to break through Rayo’s low block, relying heavily on individual brilliance rather than collective flow.

The moment Güler stepped into the central attacking pocket, Real Madrid’s passing tempo accelerated. Operating as the primary link between midfield and attack, his ability to manipulate space and release runners early brought out the best in both Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Addressing the growing clamor from the Bernabéu faithful after the final whistle, Mourinho accepted the praise for his Turkish playmaker while defending his selection choices:

“I agree—with Arda Güler on the pitch, we play better football,” Mourinho admitted in his post-match press conference. “He has extraordinary quality and a direct, positive influence on our team dynamic. But we have a deep squad and a demanding schedule. Arda is a fundamental player for us, whether he starts or comes off the bench.”

A Dilemma of Abundance for Los Blancos

Güler’s explosive cameo comes at a crucial juncture in Real Madrid’s season. Having missed last week’s Champions League opener due to a European card suspension, the midfielder’s fresh legs and pristine match fitness present Mourinho with a welcome tactical headache.

With a grueling stretch of three matches in nine days—including a demanding away trip to face Elche—Güler’s masterclass against Rayo has made his inclusion nearly impossible to ignore. As his synergy with Mbappé continues to flourish and his technical authority grows by the week, the 21-year-old is rapidly proving that he is no longer just a luxury option off the bench, but the heartbeat of Real Madrid’s creative future.