Arda Guler’s Real Madrid Standing Highlighted as Squad Salary Hierarchy Details Emerge

Arda Güler’s position within Real Madrid’s squad structure has come into clear focus following disclosures regarding the club’s payroll.

The 21-year-old Turkish international, who arrived from Fenerbahçe in 2023 for €20 million, remains one of the most highly regarded young playmakers in European football.

Güler’s Position in Madrid’s Salary Structure

Figures published by Turkish outlet NTV and sourced from football finance database Capology list Güler’s weekly base wage at €100,000 ($114,000).

While a substantial figure for a young midfielder, it places Güler in the mid-to-lower tier of Real Madrid’s first-team squad payroll:

Top Squad Earner Bracket: Kylian Mbappé leads the team on €600,000/week, followed by Vinícius Júnior (€480,000/week) and Jude Bellingham (€400,000/week).

Mid-Tier Peers: Attacking colleagues Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz earn €140,000 weekly, with defender Raúl Asencio receiving €120,000 per week.

Güler’s Standing: At €100,000 weekly (€5.2M annually), Güler earns ahead of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (€88,000/week) and young forward Endrick (€38,000/week).

Real Madrid Squad Salary Comparison

Player Position Weekly Salary (EUR) Weekly Salary (USD) Franco Mastantuono Midfielder €140,000 $159,600 Brahim Díaz Forward €140,000 $159,600 Raúl Asencio Defender €120,000 $136,800 Arda Güler Midfielder €100,000 $114,000 Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper €88,000 $100,320 Endrick Forward €38,000 $43,320

Role & Future Outlook at the Bernabéu

Under contract at the Santiago Bernabéu through June 2029, Güler continues to develop as a creative central option. His standing on €100,000 per week places him among the top three highest-paid young talents globally in his age category, reflecting Real Madrid’s commitment to securing his growth inside the club’s long-term framework.