Arda Turan Emerges as Top Contender for Atletico Madrid Vacancy

As the curtain begins to fall on Diego Simeone’s legendary tenure at Atletico Madrid, a familiar face has surged to the top of the shortlist to succeed him: Arda Turan, according to Hurriyet.

The former Turkish international, who became a cult hero at the Vicente Calderón during his playing days, is currently enjoying a stellar managerial campaign in Ukraine.

After a breakout stint with Eyüpspor, Turan took the reins at Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of the season and has since transformed them into a dominant force.

Dominance in Ukraine and Europe

Under Turan’s guidance, Shakhtar currently sits comfortably at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League with 41 points. They hold a commanding nine-point lead over perennial rivals Dynamo Kyiv (32) and are successfully fending off pressure from LNZ (38) and Polissya Zhytomyr (36).

Turan’s success isn’t limited to domestic borders. Shakhtar recently secured safe passage to the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 after eliminating Swiss side Servette. Their European journey now moves to a highly anticipated knockout tie against Poland’s Lech Poznan.

The Search for Simeone’s Successor

With Diego Simeone reportedly preparing to end his era-defining spell in the Spanish capital this summer, the Atletico board is prioritizing candidates who understand the “Atleti DNA.” According to reports in the Spanish media, three former players have been identified as potential heirs:

Arda Turan

Filipe Luis

Gabi

Among the trio, Turan is widely regarded as the strongest candidate. Club executives are reportedly impressed by his tactical evolution, noting a blend of Simeone’s grit with a more modern, attack-oriented philosophy.

Why Arda Turan?

The connection between Turan and the Colchoneros remains deep. Madrid-based outlets highlight his “bold personality” and “fearless character” as traits that align perfectly with the club’s identity. Furthermore, the board values his intimate knowledge of the club’s inner workings and his ability to command respect within a high-pressure locker room.

The emotional bond Turan shares with the supporters—who still recall his pivotal role in the 2014 La Liga title win—is seen as a vital asset in maintaining the “competitive spirit” Simeone spent over a decade building.

The final roadmap depends on Simeone’s official decision to step down. However, if the Argentine departs, the path seems paved for Arda Turan to return to Madrid, this time to lead from the dugout.