Arda Turan Leads 6-Man Shortlist as TFF Search for Vincenzo Montella’s Successor

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have drawn up a six-man shortlist to appoint the next manager of the Turkish national team, following the departure of Italian tactician Vincenzo Montella.

According to reports from Sabah, current Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Arda Turan has emerged as the primary domestic candidate, while federation officials weigh up a mix of experienced domestic figures and elite international managers to rally national support.

Arda Turan the Primary Domestic Target

Former national team captain Arda Turan stands out as the frontrunner among local options following his title-winning campaign with Shakhtar Donetsk.

While negotiations between the TFF and the 39-year-old manager are ongoing, Shakhtar remain reluctant to part ways mid-season. As a result, federation executives have discussed a potential dual-role structure that would allow Turan to balance his responsibilities in Ukraine alongside leading the Crescent-Stars through their international campaign.

Güneş, Tekke, and Pereira Under Consideration

Alongside Turan, the TFF’s preliminary candidate pool features several established names across Turkish and European football:

Şenol Güneş: The 74-year-old veteran, who previously guided Turkey to a historic third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup, remains available following his departure from Trabzonspor.

Fatih Tekke: The 49-year-old tactician is under consideration after ending his 62-match tenure at Trabzonspor in September.

Vítor Pereira: The former Fenerbahçe manager represents an intriguing foreign option with extensive Süper Lig familiarity.

Seeking a World-Class International Figure

Despite domestic interest in Turan, TFF leadership ultimately harbors ambitions of appointing a world-class, universally respected manager in the mold of Didier Deschamps or Julian Nagelsmann—aiming to install an uncontested figure capable of uniting players, media, and fans around the national team project.