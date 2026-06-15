Arda Turan Named Ukrainian Premier League Manager of the Year After Historic Debut Season

Former Turkish international star Arda Turan has been named the Ukrainian Premier League Manager of the Year for the 2025–26 season, capping off a historic and dominant debut campaign at the helm of Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to an official announcement on the league’s website, Turan convincingly topped the voting after transforming Shakhtar into an almost unstoppable force. Vitaliy Ponomaryov of LNZ Cherkasy finished second in the ballot, while Polissya’s Ruslan Rotan secured third place.

A Record-Breaking Championship Campaign

Appointed at the beginning of the season, Turan’s first year in Ukrainian football has rewritten history. He guided Shakhtar Donetsk to the domestic league title in spectacular fashion, amassing 72 points across 30 matches. Most impressively, his side suffered just a single defeat throughout the entire domestic campaign, showcasing a level of tactical discipline and consistency that completely separated them from their competitors.

With this triumph, the 39-year-old tactician has carved out a unique legacy, officially becoming the first Turkish manager in football history to win a top-tier league championship in Europe.

Continental Success Despite Adverse Conditions

Turan’s success was not strictly limited to the domestic arena. Under his leadership, Shakhtar Donetsk orchestrated a deep European run, advancing all the way to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

What makes the achievement even more extraordinary are the logistical and emotional hurdles the squad faced. Navigating competitive football amidst Ukraine’s ongoing geopolitical conflict, Turan has previously spoken about the immense resilience required by his team, including grueling 16-hour travel schedules for away continental fixtures due to airspace closures.

“We always try to stay positive, and I learned that directly from the Ukrainian people,” Turan noted in an interview earlier in the season. “They show incredible strength, and I love them like family.”

Having successfully transitioned from a decorated playing career—which included high-profile spells at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona—into an elite tactician, Arda Turan’s latest managerial accolade establishes him as one of the most exciting young coaches working in European football today.