Arda Turan Reaffirms Shakhtar Donetsk Commitment, Dismissing National Team Links

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan has formally addressed rumors linking him to the vacant Türkiye national team position, confirming his absolute commitment to his contract with the Ukrainian club.

Following the Turkish Football Federation’s decision to part ways with Vincenzo Montella, Turan emerged as a primary candidate among domestic media. However, speaking ahead of Shakhtar’s European commitments, the 39-year-old manager insisted that honoring his word to his players and club president Rinat Akhmetov takes complete priority.

Contract Loyalty & Managerial Development

Turan addressed the speculation directly, emphasizing that his current managerial focus remains entirely on club football in Europe:

National Team Honor: “Having represented the national team at every level, being considered for this role is a tremendous honor,” Turan stated. “Seeing consensus around my name is deeply moving, but timing and promises matter.”

Obligation to Shakhtar: “I gave my word to President Rinat Akhmetov, to this club, and most importantly to my players. Leaving them mid-project to pursue another agenda would be a disservice to the trust they placed in me.”

Long-Term Ambition: “As a young coach, staying on the pitch daily to develop my craft in Europe is the best way I can represent my country right now. Like Fatih Terim building a legacy abroad, carrying our flag in European football is a vital responsibility.”

TFF Search Continues

Turan’s firm refusal leaves the Turkish Football Federation evaluating alternative candidates as they search for Montella’s successor ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Having led Shakhtar Donetsk to the Ukrainian Premier League title in his debut campaign alongside a European semi-final run, Turan’s decision underscores his intention to solidify his reputation on the European circuit before contemplating an international role.