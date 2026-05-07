Arda Turan Refuses to Give Up on European Dream as Shakhtar Face “Mission Impossible” in London

Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Arda Turan has declared that he remains a “dreamer” ahead of his side’s daunting UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg against Crystal Palace, insisting that the Ukrainian side will fight until the final whistle at Selhurst Park.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Turkish manager admitted that overcoming a 3-1 first-leg deficit against a Premier League opponent is a task “bordering on the impossible.” However, Turan emphasized that as long as hope remains, his team will pursue the dream of reaching the final.

“Checkmated” in the First Leg

Reflecting on the first leg in Krakow, Turan offered a candid assessment of his tactical battle with Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Despite Shakhtar controlling over 70% of the possession, they were undone by the clinical efficiency of the English side.

“In the first game, I was checkmated,” Turan admitted. “I have great respect for Glasner; he gave me a major lesson at this level. They have a very special system and are accustomed to the high tempo of the Premier League. My goal for the second leg is to at least find a way to equalize the tactical battle.”

Football as a Mission of Hope

Turan’s pre-match comments took on a deeper emotional weight as he discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine. He noted that the team’s journey is about more than just sports, serving as a beacon of resilience for those back home.

“I am a dreamer and I never give up on those dreams,” he told reporters. “If people in Ukraine can wake up to bombs at night and still take their children to school the next morning, we have no excuse in football. We want to show the world that we do not give up. Reaching the final would be the greatest gift we could give to the Ukrainian people.”

Building for the Future

Since taking the reins at Shakhtar following a successful stint at Eyüpspor, Turan has focused on a possession-based philosophy inspired by his time at Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Regardless of the result in London, he expressed immense pride in his young squad, which currently sits atop the Ukrainian Premier League and is on the verge of securing a direct Champions League spot for next season.

“I may not be Guardiola or Luis Enrique, but I want to have a distinct way of playing, no matter the opponent,” Turan said. “We are building the Shakhtar of the future. Whether we advance or not, these players have shown incredible character by training and competing while their country is at war.”

The Task at Hand

Shakhtar will need a two-goal victory in South London just to force extra time. While Crystal Palace enters the match as heavy favorites, the Turkish “Golden Boy” turned manager is banking on the “spirit of the Miners” to produce a miracle.

“There is no word for ‘giving up’ in my dictionary,” Turan concluded. “We will try our best, and we will play our own game until the very end.”