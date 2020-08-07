Arda Turan returns to Galatasaray signing a one-year deal

Galatasaray have signed Arda Turan on a one-year deal with the option to extend by an additional season.

Turan signed as a free agent after being released by Barcelona.

The former Turkey international returned to Galatasaray after leaving the club back in 2011.

Turan is a club legend having first made a name for himself at the club.

The 33-year-old will be hoping to rebuild his career after a major dip over the past few seasons.

Turan’s career spiraled out of control after joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

He retired from international football after allegedly abusing a journalist on the national team’s plane.

In 2018 he received a 16-game ban for shoving a match officiating official while on loan at Basaksehir.

He then hit rock bottom last season after breaking singer Berkay Sahin’s nose in a nightclub.

The 32-year-old then went onto pay Sahin a visit at the hospital with a gun which he fired.

Turan is one of the most decorated Turkish players in history.

The midfielder won the Super Lig in Turkey, two La Liga titles, the Europa League, European Super Cup, Copa del Rey and helped Turkey finish Euro 2008 in third place.