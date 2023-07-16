Arda Turan Wishes Arda Guler Joined Barcelona But Understands Why He Opted For Real Madrid

Arda Turan, a former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder, has expressed his support for Arda Guler, who recently joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce.

Turan, who is also from Turkey, said that he would have preferred Guler to join Barcelona, but he understands why he chose Real Madrid.

“I would have been much happier if Arda Guler had gone to Barcelona, but I don’t find it strange his choice to join Real Madrid,” Turan said in an interview with Rezzan Yetis on Tivibu Spor.

“The Barcelona I played for was the best in history, but the current Barcelona is a rebuilding Barcelona. Real Madrid is also getting younger but they are a more mature team. I wish him well.”

Turan also firmly believes that Guler will go on to become one of the best players in world football.

“Arda Guler is a very valuable player for our country’s football,” Turan said. “I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world.”

Guler is in an environment in which he can continue his outstanding development, and he has already impressing club officials at Real Madrid.

The sky is very much the limit for the talented youngster.

Turan’s comments are a ringing endorsement for Guler, and they suggest that the teenager has the potential to become a major star in the years to come.

Guler has already started training with the Real first team and is expected to join the team on their US pre-season tour.