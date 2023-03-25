Armenia vs Turkiye – Confirmed Starting Lineups for Euro 2024 qualifier opener

Turkey take on Armenia at the Republican Stadium on Saturday 25 March in the opening Euro 2024 qualification group D first match.

Turkiye manager Stefan Kuntz has picked a full strength side with Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenguz Under, Orkun Kokcu, Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu all starting.

Kuntz has made no surpirse picks with Mert Gunok in goal.

The defence sees Demiral, Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak form a back three with Ferdi Kadioglu playing on the right as a wingback and Onur Bulut on the left side.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkcun Kokcu and Cengiz Under make up the midfield with Enes Unal and Cenk Tosun leading the attack.

In the other group game Croatia will face Wales while the fifth side in the group Latvia will have to wait until 28 March to play their first game.

Turkey will then face Croatia next in Bursa for their second group game.

The first two in the group will qualify directly to Euro 2024.

Armenia – Turkey Starting XIs

Armenia: Beglaryan, Hovhannisyan, Haroyan, Voskanyan, Arutiunian, Tiknizyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Zelarayan, Briasco, Barsghyan

Turkey: Mert Günok, Ozan Kabak, Çağlar, Merih, Onur Bulut, Orkun Kökçü, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Ferdi, Cengiz, Enes, Cenk Tosun