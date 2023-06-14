Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update regarding the availability of Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler.

Turkish-Football recently reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are leading the race for Guler and that Liverpool have also recently registered an interest in Guler.

Romano has revealed that Guler will be available for just £15m [€17.5m] this summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity 🇹🇷 …yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player. pic.twitter.com/Jj0EovYBfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Guler, 18, has been a standout player for Fenerbahce this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 35 appearances.

He has also been capped by Turkey at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to pay Güler’s £15 million release clause, which would make him a relatively affordable signing.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title this season, and Güler would be a good addition to their attacking options.

Both the Gunners and Newcastle will be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Turkish-Football reported yesterday that Fenerbahce president Ali Koc will hold talks with Guler’s father over his future.

However, interested teams will be able to force the Yellow Canaries hand if they activate Guler’s release clause.

Guler is a versatile player who can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. He is known for his dribbling skills, creativity, and eye for goal.