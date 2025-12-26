Arsenal and Spurs Battle for Kenan Yildiz

A high-stakes “tug-of-war” in Turin has put North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on high alert, as contract negotiations between Juventus and their breakout superstar Kenan Yıldız reportedly hit a financial stalemate.

According to reports from TuttoJuve, the 20-year-old Turkish international is seeking a salary exceeding £5 million per year to reflect his status as the club’s creative heartbeat. However, the Serie A giants are reportedly maintaining a strict fiscal policy and are hesitant to meet those demands, fearing it could disrupt their current wage structure.

The Standoff in Turin

While Yıldız is technically under contract until 2029, the impasse has created a window of opportunity for Premier League suitors. Juventus finds itself in a precarious position: while they recognize the forward’s immense value, they are reportedly “resigned to losing him” if a financial compromise cannot be reached.

With the player’s market value expected to peak in 2026, the Italian club may choose to cash in sooner rather than later to maximize their return on the “Turkish Diamond.”

Tactical Fits: X-Factor vs. Urgency

Both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are said to be “unfazed” by the youngster’s wage requirements, viewing him as a transformative addition to their respective squads:

Arsenal: The Gunners reportedly see Yıldız as the ideal creative partner for Martin Ødegaard. Despite a star-studded squad, there is a growing sense that Arsenal lacks a consistent “X-factor” on the left flank. With Viktor Gyökeres still adjusting to life in London and Gabriel Martinelli struggling for consistency, Yıldız is viewed as the world-class talent needed to keep pace with Manchester City’s attacking depth.

Tottenham: For Spurs, currently languishing in 14th place after a difficult start to the season, Yıldız is seen as a priority signing to “add urgency” to an attack that has often looked stagnant. Tottenham’s hierarchy is expected to be aggressive in the January market to salvage their campaign.

A Growing Premier League Race

While Chelsea has also been credited with interest, the battle currently appears to be a direct head-to-head between the North London neighbors. For Arsenal, signing Yıldız could be the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for Premier League and Champions League silverware. For Tottenham, it would represent a massive statement of intent and a vital reinforcement for a squad in desperate need of a spark.

As the winter window approaches, the eyes of the football world will be on Turin to see if Juventus blinks—or if the Premier League’s financial might lures one of Europe’s most exciting talents to the Emirates or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.