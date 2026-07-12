Arsenal Attacker Leandro Trossard Closing in on Blockbuster Besiktas Transfer

Beşiktaş are on the verge of finalizing one of the most significant coups of the summer transfer window as they enter the absolute final stages of negotiations for Arsenal’s versatile forward Leandro Trossard according to Fanatik.

The Istanbul giants have accelerated talks following Belgium’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making a substantial breakthrough with the Premier League side.

The club’s management has prioritized securing a world-class left-sided attacking asset to spearhead the frontline for manager Vincenzo Italiano. To pull the deal over the line, high-level club officials cancelled planned European travel to remain in Istanbul and host the player’s primary legal representatives and agent, Dirk Hebel.

The Financial Details of the Deal

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that an agreement in principle has been reached between the clubs, with Arsenal ready to sanction the departure of the 31-year-old as he enters the final stretch of his contract. The economic architecture of the deal is structured to satisfy all parties involved:

The Transfer Fee: Beşiktaş will pay a guaranteed €18 million up front to the Gunners, with performance-related variables pushing the overall evaluation to a total package of €20 million.

Personal Terms: The Belgian international has given his blessing to a lucrative four-year contract, commanding an annual net salary of €7 million.

The Final Hurdle: The only minor complication remaining revolves around the exact structuring of a €1.5 million signing-on bonus, which intermediaries are working to resolve rapidly over the next 48 hours.

Statement of Intent from the Black Eagles

Trossard, who scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists for Arsenal last season before netting twice at the World Cup, had reportedly rejected lucrative approaches from the Arabian Peninsula to prioritize this move to Europe. The signing is part of an aggressive recruitment drive by Beşiktaş, who have already wrapped up deals for German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and midfielder Salih Özcan. Securing an elite Premier League champion will provide a monumental boost as they look to dethrone rivals Galatasaray and challenge for the Süper Lig title.