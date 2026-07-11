Arsenal Attacker Leandro Trossard Set for Istanbul Flight as Besiktas Close in on Transfer

Beşiktaş are closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul giants have made substantial breakthroughs in high-level negotiations with the Premier League title contenders, and a definitive agreement is understood to be imminent.

The Black Eagles have prioritized securing a proven forward option to lead their frontline for the upcoming campaign, identifying the Belgian international as a marquee signing to elevate their attacking output.

The player’s representative is already preparing to travel to Istanbul to finalize personal terms and iron out the remaining contract details.

Arrangements are being put in place for the Arsenal star’s arrival in Turkiye, with the club eager to wrap up medical examinations as soon as the final paperwork is officially greenlit by the north London side.

The potential addition of Trossard represents a statement of intent from the Beşiktaş board, who are determined to be involved in the Süper Lig title race after a disappointing season.

A notable aspect of the potential transfer is the willingness of Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı to make a rare exception to the club’s established transfer policy.

Besiktas typically avoids paying transfer fees for players aged 30 or over. However, Adalı is reportedly prepared to override this rule specifically for Trossard, highlighting the club’s strong interest in the Belgian international.

Trossard, who turns 30 in December, would ordinarily fall into the age bracket affected by this policy.

Dialogue between the relevant intermediaries is expected to conclude swiftly over the next 48 hours to secure a formal sign-off.

For Arsenal, parting ways with the experienced forward could pave the way for their own tactical adjustments under Mikel Arteta, while the transfer provides a boost to the visibility and competitive weight of Turkish football on the global stage.

Beşiktaş fans are already preparing a rapturous welcome at the airport as negotiations enter the final stretch.