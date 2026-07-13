Marquee Premier League Capture

Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş have pulled off one of the biggest coups of the summer transfer window, completely finalizing an agreement to sign Arsenal’s versatile forward Leandro Trossard, according to Fotomac.

Following intense negotiations over the weekend, the Black Eagles successfully reached a breakthrough with the North London club and the Belgian international’s representatives to bring a premier layer of Premier League quality to Istanbul.

The Transfer Framework and Details

The breakdown of the landmark deal highlights a major financial commitment from the Beşiktaş board:

The 31-year-old Belgian star is expected to fly into Istanbul within the next 48 hours to complete his mandatory medical examinations.

Upon passing his medical, Trossard will put pen to paper on a multi-year contract to be officially unveiled as the new talisman of the Black Eagles’ frontline.

Tactical Masterclass for the Black Eagles

Securing Trossard represents a statement of intent for Beşiktaş as they look to mount a domestic title challenge. The technical staff intends to utilize the Belgian’s elite tactical flexibility, positional intelligence, and proven goal-scoring instincts across the attacking line.