Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Mesut Ozil update

Arsenal take on Watford in their final Premier League game of the season today at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil has not made a single appearance since the Premier League restarted following coronavirus disruptions.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did have a back problem but he is back in training.

Despite training with the team Arteta revealed that Ozil is still not in the squad.

The Spanish manager did, however, reveal that Ozil has the same opportunities as everybody else.

Arteta told beIN Sport: “I don’t know. He is training now with the team, he has the same opportunities as everybody else but at the moment he’s not in both, in the squads.”

Ozil will not feature against Watford today and it is unknown whether he will play against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Despite not playing Ozil does have another 12 months remaining on his contract.

If the playmaker of Turkish origin decides to stay at Arsenal it could be very costly for the club as he earns £350,000-a-week.