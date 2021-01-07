Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Mesut Ozil transfer links

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to the transfer links regarding playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The 31-year-old has been subject to transfer speculation over the past few days. Arteta revealed that a decision over the future of Ozil that is in the best interests for ‘everyone’ involved.

Arteta admitted that a decision will be made over the next few days and accepted that the playmaker is free to speak to other clubs as he has just six months remaining on his contract.

“I’m saying we will decide what’s happening in the next few days,” Arteta said when asked whether Ozil could remain at the club.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. Obviously now he’s free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally what the best solution for him is for the near future, obviously with the player and agent too, and try to find the best solution for everyone.”

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season as Arteta did not register his highest-paid player in the Premier League nor the Europa League squad list.

The playmaker staying until the end of his contract could be contingent on whether Arteta decides to bring him back into the fold and register him in January.

Arteta admitted that he has a decision to make this month over whether to bring Ozil back. He neither confirmed he would or wouldn’t register him.

“We have to make a decision. I had to make a decision and I made it. I knew the consequences of it and now we’re going to have to make another one in January,” he added.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since 7 March.