Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals why he was willing to let Mesut Ozil leave

Mesut Ozil is currently in Turkey and expected to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not register Ozil for the Premier League or Europa League squads this season but the playmaker did have another six-months left on his contract.

Arteta was asked why he was willing to let Ozil go at a press conference.

He responded by saying: “For many different reasons, there is a history here as well what happened in the last few years how things developed, how I believed the team should evolve for the future and his position at the club.

“A player with such an importance that is not playing, not in the squad, is a really difficult situation to sustain for both parties.

“If a player wants to play and we cannot give him the minutes, obviously that situation has to be resolved.”

Ozil had not played for Arsenal since March despite being the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning £350,000-a-week.

Fenerbahce have yet to disclose the financial details of his new contract but he is expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old is in a five-day quarantine in Istanbul and will complete his move to Fenerbahce if he tests negative at the end of the period which could be on Friday or Saturday.

Ozil left Arsenal after a seven-year stint after joining from Real Madrid in 2013. He lifted three FA Cup titles during his time at the North London outfit.