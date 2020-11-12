Arsenal chase Lille star as potential successor for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal are chasing Lille star Yusuf Yazici after his impressive start to the season according to The Mail.

Per the source, Ozil could be a potential successor to Mesut Ozil, in fact, he has been labeled ‘the next Mesut Ozil’.

Ozil was born in Germany but like Yazici he is of Turkish origin.

Yazici meanwhile, was born in Turkey and represents Turkey at international level.

Like Ozil, the 23-year-old is a playmaker.

Unlike the Arsenal outcast, Yazici has an impressive goal-scoring record – this season anyway.

The former Trabzonspor man already has seven goals in just eight games for Lille – including two hat-tricks in the Europa League.

He also had a decent strike rate in Turkey where he netted 22 times in 100 games.

Yazici joined Lille last summer on a £15.75m [Transfermarkt] move and has another four-years left on his contract.

The report claims that the Gunners could face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for the playmaker.

Lille manager Christophe Galtier recently have a glowing assessment of his star man: “Yazici brings something different to our play with his left foot, his shot and his vision.

“When he is between the lines, he has his vision and the quality of his left foot.

“He’s obsessed with the goal. It’s important for him and the team, I’m very happy for him.

“Recently, he has not been happy, and I can tell you that he is happy in the dressing room.”

Yazici is currently in Turkey with the national team ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash against Russia.