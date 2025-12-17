Arsenal & Chelsea Circle as Kenan Yildiz Contract Talks with Juventus Stall

Juventus has found itself in a high-stakes standoff with Turkish sensation Kenan Yıldız, as contract negotiations hit a standstill just weeks before the winter transfer window.

The deadlock has put Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea on high alert, with both clubs reportedly ready to pounce on any breakdown in talks according to Caught Offside.

What began as a standard renewal process has evolved into a strategic dilemma for the Bianconeri. The 20-year-old’s representatives are seeking a salary that reflects his meteoric rise and current market value.

The Financial Gap

Yıldız, who has contributed six goals and six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, currently earns approximately €1.5m to €1.7m per year.

His camp is reportedly demanding a significant pay increase to roughly €6m annually. To date, Juventus has been hesitant to meet this figure, creating a valuation gap that has invited interest from abroad. Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has described the attacker as one of the “hottest” young properties in world football, further intensifying the pressure on the Italian giants.

The Premier League Pursuit

Chelsea remains a prominent suitor, having already demonstrated their interest last summer with a €70m bid that Juventus rejected.

The Blues are reportedly confident in their positioning due to a strong relationship with “super-agent” Jorge Mendes, who manages the player’s affairs.

Chelsea views Yıldız as a cornerstone for their long-term project of acquiring elite talent with high future resale value.

Arsenal, however, is considered a formidable rival for the youngster’s signature. Sources indicate that the Gunners have established direct contact with Mendes.

The prospect of joining Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates—a system that prioritizes technically gifted, versatile attackers—is said to be highly appealing to Yıldız and his advisors.

While no formal bids have been submitted this winter, the “industry view” suggests that Arsenal is prepared to act swiftly if Juventus cannot bridge the salary gap.

As January approaches, Juventus faces a difficult choice: break their current wage structure to secure their “Number 10” for the long term, or risk a multi-million-euro bidding war between London’s biggest clubs.