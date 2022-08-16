Arsenal confirm goalkeeper completes transfer to Turkish club

Arsenal have confirmed that goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has completed his move to Alanyaspor on a one-year loan.

The Gunners released a statement revealing that the keeper has joined the Super Lig outfit where he will spend the 2022-23 season.

The North London outfit sent their best wishes to Runarsson at his new club.

“Alex Runarsson has joined Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on a season-long loan,” the statement reads. “The 27-year-old goalkeeper joined us in September 2020 from French side Dijon FCO. Everyone at Arsenal wishes Alex all the best this coming season with Alanyaspor.”

Runarsson is the third senior keeper to leave the Gunners this summer following Bernd Leno who joined Fulham on a permanent transfer and Arthur Okonkwo who moved to Crewe Alexandra on loan.

Arsenal now have just two senior keepers at the club with Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner.

Runarsson joins an ambitious Alanyaspor side that finished last season in 5th place.

Alanyaspor are currently 5th in the Super Lig on four points after two games.

The club are based on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey in the province of Antalya.

Runarsson could be eligible to make his debut for his new team away to Sivasspor on August 22.