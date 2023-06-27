Arsenal Defender in Talks with Besiktas over Potential Transfer Move

Rob Holding’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, with the 27-year-old defender in talks with Turkish side Besiktas over a potential loan move, according to The Express.

Holding is currently behind William Saliba and Ben White in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order at right-center-back, and a potential move for Jurrien Timber would only make his chances of playing time even slimmer next season.

The Dutch international has been identified as the perfect versatile option for Arteta’s defense, more than capable of operating as a makeshift inverted right-back, as well as in central defense.

If Holding does leave Arsenal on loan, he would be joining a Besiktas side that will compete in the Europa League next season.

The Black Eagles finished the league in third place last season but had a brilliant end to the season winning seven of their final eight games and narrowly missing out in the title race.

Besiktas want to add experience to the defence and strengthen the back line with Romain Saiss set to leave this summer.

The Express report claims that Besiktas are leading the race to sign Holding, with Celtic also interested.

The 27-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with an option to extend for a further year.

Under the terms of the loan deal, Holding would likely sign a contract extension for an additional season.