Arsenal Defender Target ‘Climbing Ladder on Shortlist’ Claims Journalist

Arsenal are considering signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson as a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is out for an extended period with a knee injury.

Nelsson is a 24-year-old Danish international who can play as a center-back or a right-back.

He has a €25 million release clause in his contract, which is a relatively affordable price for a player of his quality.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Arsenal’s potential business, journalist Rudy Galetti said: “Talking about the possible incoming moves after the injury of Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back.

“On their list is four different options. One of them is Victor Nelsson.

“The Galatasaray defender has a release clause of €25m (£21m) and he’s climbing position on Arsenal’s shortlist, which has four different names.”

Arsenal are also considering signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Torino defender

Perr Schuurs. Guehi is a 21-year-old English international who is seen as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

Schuurs is a 22-year-old Dutch international who is also highly rated.

It is still too early to say who Arsenal will sign, but Nelsson is definitely a player to watch. He is a talented defender who could be a good addition to the Arsenal squad.

In addition to their interest in Nelsson, Arsenal are also looking to offload some players this summer.

Folarin Balogun is close to joining Monaco, and Nuno Tavares is also available for transfer.

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes on September 1.

They are looking to strengthen their squad in several areas, and Nelsson is one of the players they are considering.