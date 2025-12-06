Arsenal Emerge as Frontrunners for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz as Interest Escalates

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly positioned themselves as frontrunners in the race to sign Turkish attacking sensation Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, with the Italian club struggling to meet the player’s demands for a new contract.

The 20-year-old versatile forward has become one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, prompting major clubs to monitor his situation closely. Alongside Arsenal, Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid are also keenly interested in the rising star.

According to a report via Fichajes, any successful transfer bid for Yildiz is expected to cost in the region of £65 million, a significant fee that both interested parties have the financial muscle to meet.

Premier League or La Liga Temptation

Yildiz’s current contract standoff in Turin has opened the door for a move to either the Premier League or La Liga, both of which offer the opportunity to compete at the highest level for major trophies.

Arsenal, currently embroiled in an ambitious project and fighting for the league title, sees Yildiz as an ideal acquisition to enhance their final third quality. The versatile attacker can operate anywhere across the front three, offering creativity, goal threat, and the potential to evolve into a world-class player at the London club. He has already been backed by pundits “to become a truly top player.”

Real Madrid Assessing Attacking Options

Real Madrid’s interest is fueled by the need to refresh their own attacking corps. Reports suggest that Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away, and Vinícius Júnior’s contract is nearing its end in 2027. Investing in a talented young attacker like the Juventus star could be an ideal long-term strategy for the Spanish giants.

With both Arsenal and Real Madrid capable of fulfilling the financial requirements, the destination of the Turkish sensation hinges on which club can offer the most compelling sporting project to the in-demand 20-year-old.