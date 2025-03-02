Arsenal Enter High-Stakes Battle for Napoli’s Osimhen, Overtaking Manchester United

The race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is heating up, with Arsenal reportedly surging ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of the prolific forward.

Osimhen, currently enjoying a stellar loan spell at Galatasaray, has attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs with his impressive goal-scoring record.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international, who joined Galatasaray last summer following a failed attempt to secure a permanent exit from Napoli, has been in scintillating form.

In 27 appearances for the Turkish giants, Osimhen has netted 20 goals and provided five assists, showcasing his clinical finishing and playmaking abilities.

Manchester United, long considered frontrunners in the chase for Osimhen, were expected to bolster their attacking options under manager Ruben Amorim.

However, according to journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu, via Sports Digitale, Arsenal have emerged as serious contenders, moving ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of the Napoli striker.

A move to Arsenal is reportedly a “serious option” for Osimhen, who is keen to test his skills in the Premier League.

With his loan spell at Galatasaray concluding at the end of the season, Osimhen is set to return to Napoli, where he is not part of the club’s long-term plans.

Osimhen’s contract includes a €75 million (£62 million, $78.6 million) release clause, which becomes active this summer.

Arsenal, who have prioritized the acquisition of a new striker, see Osimhen as a potential solution to bolster their attacking line.

Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly seeking more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, a need highlighted by Havertz’s recent injury.

While Osimhen is on Arsenal’s radar, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains their primary target. However, the club is exploring all options to strengthen their squad.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the mix, having held long-term interest in Osimhen.

The French club considers his €75 million release clause to be a fair price and may attempt to structure a deal with deferred payments, similar to their transfer of Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea, who have also maintained a keen interest in Osimhen, cannot be ruled out, making the battle for his signature a multi-club affair.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Osimhen’s next destination, with Arsenal’s aggressive pursuit shaking up the transfer market.