Arsenal Explore Ambitious Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are actively weighing up an ambitious move for Juventus sensation Kenan Yıldız, with reports suggesting the Gunners could offer Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli as part of a blockbuster player-plus-cash deal according to Team Talk.

The North London club are keen to reinforce their attacking arsenal ahead of the new campaign, with manager Mikel Arteta viewing the 21-year-old Turkish international as a transformative talent capable of operating across multiple positions in the front line.

The Proposed Swap Deal

To offset Juventus’ high valuation of Yıldız, Arsenal are reportedly exploring a structure that would send Martinelli to Turin alongside a substantial financial contribution.

Yıldız’s Sky-High Valuation: Juventus consider Yıldız the cornerstone of their long-term project and currently value the playmaker at upwards of €80–90 million .

Martinelli as Leverage: Martinelli, who has faced increased competition for starting spots at the Emirates, is viewed as a high-caliber replacement who could tempt the Italian giants into negotiations.

Arteta’s Tactical Vision: Yıldız’s ability to play as a left winger, central attacking midfielder, or second striker fits Arteta’s demand for tactical fluidity and high-intensity pressing.

Juventus Reluctant to Sell Their No. 10

Despite Arsenal’s interest and the potential inclusion of a marquee player like Martinelli, securing Yıldız will present a formidable challenge.

Juventus recently handed the Turkish star their iconic No. 10 shirt and extended his contract through 2029, cementing his role as the face of the club’s new era. While Turin officials are admirer’s of Martinelli’s pace and Premier League pedigree, Serie A sources indicate that Juventus have no active desire to part ways with Yıldız unless presented with an irresistible financial proposal.