Arsenal Explore Sensational Victor Osimhen Move During Wide-Ranging Galatasaray Negotiations

Arsenal have held discussions with Galatasaray regarding the potential availability of star striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian forward’s name surfacing amid broader transfer negotiations between the two clubs involving Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and intermediary representatives for the Turkish champions engaged in wide-ranging dialogue where Osimhen’s situation was brought to the table. While it remains unconfirmed which party first introduced the prospect of a deal for the 27-year-old, Arsenal maintain a long-standing admiration for the former Napoli frontman.

Parallel Talks Over Martinelli and Nwaneri

The conversation surrounding Osimhen emerged as Galatasaray pressed forward in their efforts to recruit talent from the North London club:

Gabriel Martinelli Proposal: Galatasaray have submitted a formal proposal worth approximately £38.4 million (€45 million) for the 25-year-old Brazilian winger. With Martinelli entering the final year of his current contract, Arsenal are evaluating options to ensure value before the window closes.

Ethan Nwaneri Interest: The Turkish champions have also expressed an interest in 19-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille. Arsenal have reportedly placed a valuation around £34.1 million on the academy graduate.

Shifts in Arsenal’s Striker Strategy

Arsenal’s inquiry regarding Osimhen comes as their efforts to secure primary attacking target Julián Álvarez hit significant roadblocks. Atlético Madrid’s firm refusal to negotiate below a £100 million-plus valuation has prompted the Gunners to reconsider alternative high-profile options.

Osimhen, who completed a permanent €75 million move to Galatasaray after a prolific period in Istanbul, scored 22 goals across all competitions last season. While negotiating a deal for the Nigerian international presents significant financial complexities, the ongoing dialogue between both clubs provides an intriguing backdrop as the summer transfer deadline approaches.