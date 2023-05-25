Arsenal are interested in signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Takvim.

Per the source, Galatasaray board member Erdem Timur has traveled to London for talks with Arsenal over the potential transfer.

Galatasaray are reportedly looking for a fee of €25 million for the star right-back but that they are open to negotiations over the price.

The report claims Timur has built close ties with Arsenal after signing Lucas Torreira last summer.

Timur plans to reach agreements to sell Boey and Victor Nelsson for a combined €50m and sign three unnamed Chelsea players before returning back to Istanbul.

Additionally, selling Nicolo Zaniolo is also on the cards, the winger has a €35m release clause.

Boey, 22, attracted interest from Arsenal after impressing at Galatasaray this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions scoring once and providing four assists.

The French defender can play at right-back or centre-back and has played a key role in the Lions title challenge.

The Lions are currently first in the league table and will be crowned champions with a win over Ankaragucu in their next game.

Galatasaray stand to make a healthy profit on Boey if they do get the €25m being demanded as they signed him for just €1.15m from Rennes, summer 2022.