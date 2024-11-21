Arsenal Eyeing January Move for Real Madrid Rising Star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented young midfielder, Arda Güler, in the upcoming January transfer window according to Sport.

Güler, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe last summer, has struggled to lock down a regular starting role.

The Turkish international, who impressed at Euro 2024, has been limited to sporadic appearances under Carlo Ancelotti.

In total, the Turkish international has made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions this season playing a total of 307 minutes of first team football.

Arsenal, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, are looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. Güler’s creativity, technical ability, and goal-scoring threat could add a new dimension to Arteta’s team.

A loan move to Arsenal could provide Güler with the opportunity to gain valuable experience and regular playing time. This would benefit both the player and the club, as Güler could develop into a top-class player while Arsenal could benefit from his talent and versatility.

However, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid would be willing to let Güler leave on loan, especially considering his immense potential.

The Gunners have been linked with the 19-year-old in the past during his time at Fenerbahce however, he ended up joining the Spanish giants.

Despite several transfer stories this season Güler and Real have both been clear about him staying but unless he gets more playing time the rumours will intensify.