Arsenal Eyeing Real Madrid’s Guler Amidst Ancelotti Friction

Arsenal are reportedly set to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Real Madrid’s Arda Guler emerging as a potential target according to Caught Offside.

The Gunners, who have maintained a keen interest in the Turkish playmaker over the past year, are monitoring his situation closely amidst growing tensions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guler, a highly sought-after talent before his 2023 move to Real Madrid, has struggled to secure consistent playing time.

The 20-year-old has made only a handful of appearances, mostly as a substitute, sparking widespread speculation about his future.

The lack of faith shown in Guler by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has drawn considerable scrutiny.

There is reportedly a strained relationship between the player and coach, with Ancelotti allegedly unconvinced by Guler’s training performances, particularly his defensive contributions.

This development could prove advantageous for Arsenal, particularly if Ancelotti remains at the helm of the Spanish giants as anticipated.

The apparent breakdown in their working relationship may prompt Real Madrid to consider a potential exit for Guler, either through a loan or permanent transfer.

Arsenal’s established history of conducting business with Real Madrid could provide them with a competitive edge should they decide to pursue Guler this summer.

The Gunners are understood to be assessing their options carefully, with the prospect of acquiring a promising young talent like Guler adding significant intrigue to their transfer plans.