Arsenal Face Competition For Man City Target After Turkish Giants Hold Talks In London

Galatasaray board member Erden Timur has held talks with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Gundogan, who will be available on a free transfer this summer, held talks with Timur on his recent trip to London.

The report claims that the first round of negotiations went well, with Gundogan reportedly interested in a move to the Turkish giants.

Galatasaray are hoping to sign Gundogan as a marquee signing to help them in the Champions League next season.

The latest report follows Turkish-Football first reporting that Galatasaray want Gundogan last week.

The Lions have an advantage that they would be prepared to offer a lengthy three year contract on high wages.

Additionally, Gundogan is of Turkish origin but has never played in Turkey before.

Gundogan will be a free agent at the end of the season but faced no shortage of interest.

The Guardian recently reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Gundogan this summer.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth meanwhile claims that Manchester City now want to keep hold of Gundogan and avoid him joining their rivals.

He told GiveMeSport: “It would be an incredible way to bookmark his Manchester City career if, as captain, he wins the treble and lifts all three of those trophies. Where do you go from there?

“But Pep Guardiola’s thinking is this guy is priceless and someone who is a first-team player. Yes, he’s in his 30s, but that doesn’t matter.

“Look at the influence he has on the pitch and off the pitch as well. They desperately want him to stay.”

Gundogan, 32, has been a key player for Manchester City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

He has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, and one FA Cup with City.

Gundogan is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions. He is also a good passer and goalscorer with 58 goals and 40 assists in 302 appearances in all competitions for City.