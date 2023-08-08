Arsenal Forward Set to Join Besiktas if Contract is Terminated, Personal Terms Agreed

Besiktas have agreed personal terms with Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe according to Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan; known for his close ties to the Super Lig club.

Ozcan reports that Pepe will join Besiktas if Arsenal terminate his contract.

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Beşiktaş, Nicolas Pepe'yle maddi konularda anlaşma sağladı. 28 yaşındaki sağ kanat, Arsenal'le fesih yaparsa imzaların atılması bekleniyor. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) August 6, 2023

The Turkish club have reached an agreement with Pepe on personal terms, and Fotomac recently reported that club president Ahmet Nur Cebi traveled to England to try and complete the deal.

Arsenal are working on freeing up the wage bill after spending £208million on the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Pepe has a year left on his contract with Arsenal, but he is out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and the club want to move him on.

Pepe spent the 2022/23 season on loan with OGC Nice, but he failed to make a significant impact.

With only one year left on his contract, Arsenal are keen to get rid of Pepe’s wages.

Pepe will get the chance to play regular football at a club that is interested in him at Besiktas, and Arsenal will be able to free up space on their wage bill.

It is still unclear when the deal will be finalized, but it is looking increasingly likely that Pepe will be leaving Arsenal this summer.