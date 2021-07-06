Arsenal goalkeeper close to completing transfer to Super Lig side Altay

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is reportedly close to completing a move to Super Lig outfit Altay.

The Icelandic keeper joined the Gunners from French side Dijon last year on a £1.5m move but has struggled to make an impact.

Turkish journalist Ege Engin claims that Runarson is nearing a move to newly-promoted side Altay on a loan move.

Engin tweeted that Altay are ‘on the verge’ of signing Runarsson and that talks have been ongoing for a month.

🧤 1.5 ay süren görüşmeler sonunda Altay , Runar Alex Runarsson transferinde mutlu sona ulaştı. ⚫️⚪️ Oyuncu, 1 sene kiralık olarak Altay forması terletecek. — Ege Engin (@egengiin) July 5, 2021

Goal reporter Charles Watts meanwhile, reported that the transfer could end up being a permanent deal.

Alex Runarsson is close to leaving Arsenal. He's in talks over a move to Altay Spor in Turkey as reported by @egengiin. Deal still to be finalised, could be permanent. pic.twitter.com/GofMvcTsQj — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 5, 2021

The Express also reported that the North London side are looking to restructure the goalkeeping department.

Per the source, Runarsson is in talks with Altay.

The report claims that Bern Leno could be on his way out as well this summer.

Runarsson made just two appearances for Arsenal including the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City which saw him fumble Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick into the back of his own net.