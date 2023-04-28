Arsenal have been advised to sign Galatasaray star by former defender Bacary Sagna

Arsenal have been advised to sign Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey by former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna.

Sagna, who played for Arsenal from 2007 to 2014, believes that Boey would be a good fit for the club.

“One player I really like is Sacha Boey, the right back at Galatasaray,” Sagna told SportingPost.

“He’s a good defender, he’s quick, he’s strong, and he’s good going forward. He’s also young, so he has a lot of potential.”

Boey, 22, has been a regular for Galatasaray this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal have been closely linked with a move for Boey this season and Turkish newspaper Aksam recently reported that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Boey.

Boey himself revealed it could be time to leave at the end of the season in an interview with L’equipe.

The right-back was asked whether he will leave Turkey at the end of the season to which he responded, “There, I knew the lows, the highs. My performances are regular now. I think it’s time to reach a milestone but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens.”

Boey joined Galatasaray from Rennes on a €1.15m move in 2021 and has gone onto establish himself as a key player at the club.