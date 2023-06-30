Arsenal Hold Talks With Galatasaray Chief Over Right-Back Sacha Boey Transfer, Lions Want Gunners Left-Back

Galatasaray is continuing its search for a left-back, and the Turkish club has met with Arsenal for Nuno Tavares and also held talks over the transfer of right-back Sacha Boey according to Sozcu.

Per the source, the Yellow Reds were offered Leipzig for Angelino but were rebuffed, and they have turned their attention to Tavares, who has been on the club’s radar for a while.

Galatasaray Deputy Chairman of Sportif A.Ş Erden Timur met with Arsenal representatives in London to discuss a potential transfer for Boey.

During talks with the Gunners over selling Boey to the Premier League giants he also made an enquiry about signing Tavares.

The Portuguese player spent last season on loan at Marseille, where he scored six goals in 31 appearances.

Galatasaray is interested in signing Tavares on loan with an option to buy. The 23-year-old has a contract with Arsenal until 2025.

It is unclear whether Arsenal will agree to Galatasaray’s request. The English club may be reluctant to sell Tavares, as he is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Kieran Tierney.

However, Galatasaray is determined to sign a left-back this summer, and Tavares is one of their top targets. The club is hoping to reach an agreement with Arsenal in the coming weeks.

An alternative option could be to loan Tavares.

The future of Boey also remains unknown, he has been closely linked with a summer exit.