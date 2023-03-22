Arsenal in the race for Turkish wonder-kid, Marseille make €15m transfer offer

Arsenal are among several clubs interested in Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Manchester City, Barcelona and PSG are also interested.

City, Barcelona and PSG have been linked with Guler in the Turkish media in the past but now Arsenal are also reported as being interested.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most highly rated young players in Turkey and is already a first team player for the Yellow Canaries.

La Gazzetta Express meanwhile, report that Marseille are showing a keen interest and have actually made a €15m offer for the rising star.

The report describes him as being the ‘new Mesut Ozil’.

However, the report claims that Fenerbahce are not expected to accept the offer as they are demanding a higher transfer fee.

Guler signed a three-year professional contract with Fenerbahce last March, the club were unable to offer a longer deal due to Guler not yet being aged 18.

The Yellow-Navy Blues want to extend Guler’s contract as they could end up having to sell Guler for €5m if he does not play 1500 minutes of first-team football this season.

Guler has played 630 minutes of first team football, club president Ali Koc wants to offer a new five year contract deal with improved wage terms which gets rid of the €5m clause.

Guler has been called up to the Turkiye national team and could get his first cap against Armenia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier mid-week.

In total Guler has three goals and two assists in 21 Super Lig appearances, and one goal and an assist in six Europa League games this term.