Arsenal ‘Informed’ Galatasaray Right-Back Will Cost €25m

Arsenal are one of two English clubs interested in signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been closely linked with Boey for months and Galatasaray board member Erdem Timur was recently in London leading to speculation that a transfer could be on the cards.

Romano claims that Arsenal are one of the two English clubs that have been informed about Boey’s availability and that the transfer would cost €25m.

He did however, tweet that despite Timur being in London, direct talks with Arsenal were not held.

Romano also revealed that Boey recently changed agent management company to CAA Stellar who represent several high profile Premier League players.

Boey was one of the star players for Galatasaray who were crowned Super Lig champions yesterday for the 23rd time.

The 22-year-old scored one goal and provided four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

The France U21 star is under contract until 2025 but Galatasaray he has hinted he thinks it could be time to leave this summer in an interview with L’equipe.

Galatasaray meanwhile, stand to make a healthy profit if they do sell him for €25m as the paid just €1.15m to Rennes for Boey in 2021.