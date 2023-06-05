Arsenal ‘Informed’ Right-Back Transfer Will Cost €25m

Arsenal are interested in signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, but the Gunners have not yet made an offer for the player.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are aware of the €25 million price tag that Galatasaray have placed on Boey, but there have been no direct negotiations between the two clubs as of yet.

The Gunners have been informed of the conditions of a potential deal which they are charging €25m.

“For Boey at the moment, I’m just told that they are informed on the conditions of the deal, €25m price tag,” Romano said to GIVEMESPORT.

“I’m not aware of any direct contact between Arsenal and his agent in terms of negotiations, so at the moment it’s still a quiet situation.”

Boey, 22, has been a regular in the Galatasaray first team this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their right-back position this summer and Boey is seen as a potential target.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for a lengthy period of time, so Mikel Arteta will need cover and competition for Ben White at right-back.

Boey had an impressive season for the Lions helping them lift the Super Lig title for the 23rd time.

The right-back is under contract until 2025 but is open to leaving at the end of the season.