Arsenal Initiate Talks for Napoli’s Osimhen Amidst Fierce Competition

Arsenal are reportedly set to engage in discussions with the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, signaling their intent to pursue a potential summer transfer according to Caught Offside.

The report claims that the Nigerian forward is among the options being considered to bolster Arsenal’s attacking line.

While Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are believed to be higher on Arsenal’s priority list, Osimhen remains a player of significant interest. The club is keen to explore the feasibility of a deal for the highly-rated striker.

However, Arsenal face formidable competition for Osimhen’s signature. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to be major contenders in the transfer race. Notably, Chelsea and PSG, who previously expressed strong interest, continue to monitor Osimhen’s situation.

Osimhen, who has a reported €75 million release clause that activates in the upcoming transfer window, remains a sought-after talent. Manchester United, despite the potential setback of missing out on Champions League qualification, are also keen to secure his services. Notably, Osimhen is reportedly open to considering a move to Old Trafford.

Following a productive season, where he scored 22 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions while on loan at Galatasaray, Osimhen’s reputation as one of the world’s premier centre-forwards has only intensified.

Arsenal view Osimhen as a potential catalyst for their ambitions, believing he could elevate their squad to a new level.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are eager to address their attacking deficiencies and see Osimhen as a solution to their goal-scoring struggles, particularly in light of the struggles of players like Rasmus Hojlund.