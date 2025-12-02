Arsenal Intensifies Pursuit of Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz as Transfer Fee Could Smash Club Record

Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta is reportedly preparing for a busy January transfer window, having identified Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as a primary target. The Gunners are said to be “absolutely captivated” by the Turkish international, whose soaring valuation suggests he could become the club’s most expensive signing.

Despite Arsenal’s impressive squad depth, Berta’s forward planning suggests there could be an opening on the left side of the attack, particularly given the club’s reported openness to selling Gabriel Martinelli. Yildiz is viewed as the ideal candidate to fill this potential void.

Berta’s ‘New Moves’ for Star Forward

According to a fresh report from Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal has been tracking Yildiz for years, but the 20-year-old’s recent rise in form has attracted far wider attention across Europe. Yildiz has been shining at Juventus, where he has already registered seven goal contributions in just 12 Serie A appearances this season.

The report details that while Yildiz is “popular with all the big European clubs,” it is Arsenal who have recently made “new moves” to better understand the possible conditions of a transfer.

Berta’s admiration for the versatile attacker is clear, but securing a deal is highly uncertain. Corriere dello Sport stresses that Arsenal is fully aware that Juventus has yet to state even a ballpark price tag for their prized asset.

Record-Breaking Valuation

With Yildiz under contract at Juventus until 2029, any potential purchase would come at an astronomical price. The forward’s current CIES Football Observatory market value is estimated to be between €106 million and €123 million, which equates to a high of approximately £108 million.

Such a fee would represent a new transfer record for Arsenal, potentially eclipsing the £105 million paid for Declan Rice.

A move for Yildiz would be a significant statement of intent from Berta, whose plans for the January market are focused on securing a generational talent despite the monumental financial challenge posed by the Turkish star’s current form and contract length.