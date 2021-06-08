Arsenal interested AC Milan star as transfer alternative to Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are interested in AC Milan star playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu as a transfer alternative to Martin Odegaard according to CBS Sports reporter James Benge.

Benge posted on Twitter that the Gunners are interested in Odegaard but have Calhanoglu on their shortlist as an alternative.

READ: Euro 2020 team guide: Turkey – Dark Horses

Calhanoglu has been linked with Arsenal and several Premier League clubs this summer as he will be out of contract.

He posted on Twitter: “Arsenal still retain strong interest in Martin Odegaard.

“What sort of deal can be done there [if any] will depend on decision of new Real Madrid coaching staff and Florentino Perez.

“Another target who Arsenal are understood to have broached internally is Hakan Calhanoglu, out of contract with AC Milan this summer.

“He is an option, not clear how high on the list he might be but expectation is he’s an alternative to Odegaard.”

Arsenal still retain strong interest in Martin Odegaard. What sort of deal can be done there (if any) will depend on decision of new Real Madrid coaching staff and Florentino Perez. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 7, 2021

The 28-year-old will be available as a free agent unless he signs a last-minute extension.

As things stand he has decided not to renew his deal and will be free to leave at the end of the month.

The midfield talisman had a successful season at AC Milan scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances this season.

Calhanoglu will feature for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer and is likely to start for his country.

Turkey have drawn Italy, Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

The Crescent Stars kick off the tournament against Italy on Friday 11 June.