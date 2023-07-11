Arsenal Join Race For €25m Rated Tottenham Target Victor Nelsson

Arsenal have joined the race for Victor Nelsson according to the Star newspaper.

Per the source, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and Sevilla are also interested in signing the Denmark international.

Galatasaray are interested in selling 24-year-old defender Victor Nelsson, but they are only willing to sell him for a fee of at least €25m.

Nelsson, who joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2021, was a key player in the club’s Turkish Super Lig win last season.

However, he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer as he is keen on opening a new chapter in his career.

Tottenham have been closely linked with Nelsson for weeks now but this is the first time Arsenal have been reported as being in the race for the defender.

Galatasaray director Erden Timur has confirmed that the club have received concrete offers for Nelsson, but he has said that they are not willing to sell him unless they receive a fee of at least €25m – which is his release clause.

“We have received concrete offers for many players,” Timur said. “One of these names is Nelsson. We do not want to give up Nelsson easily. We expect at least 25 million euros for him.”

Nelsson’s contract with Galatasaray runs until 2026. It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs are willing to meet Galatasaray’s asking price for the defender.