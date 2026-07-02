Arsenal Launch Ambitious Summer Bid for Juventus Star Kenan Yıldız Following Turkey’s World Cup Exit

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal have officially advanced their plans for a high-profile summer upgrade to their frontline.

Sources have told Turkish-Football regarding the latest developments that the North London club is actively pursuing a blockbuster move for Juventus’ prized attacker Kenan Yıldız.

The Gunners have wasted no time initiating contact following the conclusion of Turkey’s international commitments. Now that the Crescent-Stars have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup group stage, Arsenal executives have intensified their background work to secure the highly-rated 21-year-old playmaker.

Official Enquiry Made

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified the left wing as an absolute priority position to strengthen ahead of the upcoming campaign, particularly amid shifting dynamics in the squad’s offensive rotation.

Sources indicate that Arsenal have made a formal enquiry to the Italian club to sound out the economic parameters of a summer transfer. The Premier League side has firmly registered their desire to bring the versatile forward to the Emirates Stadium as a marquee addition to their title-winning project.

The Ultimate Hurdle: Convincing Juventus

While Arsenal’s intent is concrete, pulling off the transfer is entirely dependent on convincing Juventus to come to the negotiating table.

The Serie A giants view Yıldız as an important part of their future identity. Juventus have zero desire to sell their rising talisman and would command a high premium—well in excess of €100 million (£86 million)—to even consider opening dialogue.

Juventus holds leverage in any looming standoff. The Turkish international put pen to paper on a major contract extension earlier this year, locking his future in Turin down until June 2030.

Yıldız remains one of Europe’s highest-ceiling young talents, notable for becoming the youngest player in Juventus history to score in the UEFA Champions League. Having navigated his tournament duties, the ball rests in Arsenal’s court to see if they can construct a financial package compelling enough to break Juventus’ rigid resistance.