Arsenal Launches Pursuit of ‘Phenomenon’ Kenan Yildiz, Contacts Super-Agent Mendes

Arsenal has taken a significant step in their quest to sign Juventus’s Turkish attacking sensation, Kenan Yildiz, by initiating contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to reports from the Italian media. The move positions the Gunners at the forefront of a potential bidding war for one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

Yildiz has rapidly emerged as a generational prospect, with his dazzling performances for both Juventus and the Turkish national team attracting attention from multiple Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

The ‘Wizard Who Bewitches Matches’

The 20-year-old forward has been highly productive this season, registering three goals and five assists in just 16 appearances for Juventus. His output follows an impressive 2024/25 campaign where he amassed 12 goals and nine assists across 52 matches in all competitions.

Italian publication La Repubblica reports that while Yildiz’s father manages his affairs, renowned agent Jorge Mendes “has the authority to receive expressions of interest from Premier League clubs, starting with Arsenal.” The report described Yildiz as “the wizard who bewitches matches.”

His potential has drawn enormous praise; former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi recently told TuttoMercatoWeb that Yildiz is a “phenomenon” tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. “He’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances,” Rossi noted, comparing his impact to that of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

Contract Standoff and Juve’s €90M Valuation

Yildiz is currently under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2029, but negotiations for a new deal are underway. The player is reportedly seeking a significant increase from his current annual salary of €1.5 million (£1.3m), aiming for a new contract worth €6 million (£5.2m) per season.

Juventus’s stance, according to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, is firm: their top priority is securing Yildiz’s future at the club. However, should an agreement prove elusive, the Italian giants have placed an extremely high valuation on their prize asset.

Chelsea has already shown serious intent, having seen a massive €70 million (£61.6m) offer for Yildiz rejected in the summer of 2025. Juventus is now demanding a minimum fee of €90 million (£79.2m) for the young forward.

While a mid-season sale is highly unlikely, Arsenal, who are aiming for top honours in the Premier League and Champions League this season, appear to be making the earliest and most decisive moves to position themselves for a summer 2026 transfer should Juventus fail to meet the player’s demands.