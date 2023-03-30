Arsenal lead race for Galatasaray right-back, Gunners most interested but face competition

Arsenal lead the race for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey as the ‘most interested’ side keen on the Galatasaray right-back according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Per the source, Boey is expected to bid farewell to the Lions this summer as he has admirers from ‘all over Europe’.

READ: Top 5 Turkiye national team UEFA European Championship games of all time

The report claims that ‘very important clubs’ want Boey and that Udinese have tried to sign him in the past.

Galatasaray have resisted previous attempts to sign their star man but now Arsenal are in the transfer race and are the side ‘most interested’.

The Gunners could face competition from AC Milan who are also showing interest as a potential replacement for Sergino Dest.

Galatasaray will not be forced into selling Boey unless the price is right as he is under contract until 2025.

The Yellow-Reds are currently first in the Super Lig table and will book a place in the Champions League next term if they finish in the top two.

Boey joined Galatatasaray from Rennes on a €1.15m move from Rennes in summer 2021.

He rose through the ranks in France and had Ligue 1 experience before making his move to Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old has two assists in 22 appearances in the Super Lig this season.