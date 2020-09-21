Arsenal legend Ian Wright ‘devastated’ by Mesut Ozil situation, believes playmaker is ‘perfect’ for Arteta’s system

Arsenal legend Ian Wright revealed that he is ‘devastated’ by the Mesut Ozil situation at the North London club.

Wright believes that Ozil is the perfect man for head coach Mikel Arteta in his new system at Arsenal.

But that it does not look like there is a way back for the playmaker even though he is training.

He told the Kelly and Wrighty Show: “If you could have got Mesut Ozil onside in this particular team, with the way the manager thinks and the intensity that we now have, he is literally the perfect player.

“But it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen. It doesn’t seem like there is any way back for Ozil. I was in the ground the other day and he was walking around, he looked happy enough.

“The confusing thing for me is that everybody knows that if you do buy into Arteta’s game plan, then you’re probably going to get in there.

“I just find it really sad that nobody is able to convince him or make him understand that, even if you are going to leave. At the end of the day, he’s still paid to be a footballer for the club.

“If it’s his attitude isn’t right in training or whatever, we’ve seen that Arteta will play them if they do show that, so I find it devastating that we can’t find someone to get him to understand how integral he could be to this style at Arsenal.”

Ozil has not played a game for the Gunners since ‘Project Restart’ apart from a friendly against Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old has not featured in a competitive game for the Gunners since playing against West Ham on March 7.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has not played a single minute of football for the Gunners in the Premier League this term.

In fact, he has failed to make the matchday squad for the first two games of the season which have both ended in victory.

Ozil has another 12 months left on his contract and is one of the highest-paid players in the league earning £350,000-a-week.