Arsenal & Liverpool Dispatch Scouts to Istanbul Derby to Monitor Batrakov and Oğuz Aydın

Monday night’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe attracted several scouts from high-level European teams.

Arsenal and Liverpool were among the teams who sent scouts to the RAMS Park, to monitor Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov and Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Serie A outfit Atalanta also had scouts present at the game.

Batrakov, who has developed into one of the Süper Lig’s standout central creators this season, gave another mature performance before making way for Gabriel Sara in the closing stages.

The Russian already has two assists in the Super Lig and two goals in the Champions League this season after joining on a €25m move from Lokomovic Moscow over the summer.

On the Fenerbahçe side, 25-year-old winger Oğuz Aydın continued to catch the eye with his directness down the flank.

Aydın produced the assist for İrfan Can Kahveci’s second-half goal, demonstrating his ability to unlock rigid defenses in high-pressure games.

Aydin meanwhile, has three goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

The 26-year-old was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkiye at international level.

Both clubs remain determined to retain their prized assets, but substantial financial offers from England could test their resolve in the January transfer window.