Arsenal locked in race with Tottenham & Man United for £13m Ligue 1 star full-back Mehmet Zeki Celik

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all in the race for Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik according to the Evening Standard.

Per the source, the Ligue 1 champions rate Celik as being worth £13m.

Celik has two years left on his contract but is reported to be open to transfer offers this summer after spending two seasons at the club.

The Turkey international had another impressive season in France and played an important role in helping Lille lift their first league title after a decade.

United already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back so Celik would face competition there.

Spurs meanwhile have been linked with Celik since last season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, look like they will part ways with Hector Bellerin so could be in the market for a right-back this summer.

Celik is a threat going forward but also carries out his defensive duties well.

The 24-year-old scored four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances for Lille in all competitions this season.

Celik will almost certainly start for Turkey at Euro 2020 which could see his value increase further.

Turkey will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Italy in Group A on the opening day of the tournament on 11 June.